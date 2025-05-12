Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Michael Murphy nominated for Footballer of the Week


Michael Murphy has been nominated for the GAA.ie’s Footballer of the Week.

The Glenswilly man was influential in helping Donegal to the Ulster title at St Tiernach’s Park in Clones on Saturday evening.

His man of the match performance helped his side beat Armagh in a thriller after extra time.

Louth’s Sam Mulroy of Louth and Westmeath’s Luke Loughlin are the other nominees.

The voting process is simple: like their image on the GAA’s official Instagram page. Voting will close at 10am on Tuesday May 13, and the winner will be announced on GAA.ie.

Murphy has also been joined on the Team of the Week by Oisin Gallen, Ciaran Thompson, Ciaran Moore and Peader Mogan.

