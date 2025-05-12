Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Community Hero

Ours to Protect

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

North West councils exploring how to present a united front to government

Donegal County Council has begun a process of meeting with councillors in Sligo and Leitrim with a view towards working together in a bid to secure increased investment and infrastructure into the North West.

The initial meeting with Sligo took place, with a meeting between Donegal and Leitrim set to take place shortly.

The issue was also raised at an Economic Development SPC meeting last week.

Donegal County Council Cathaoirleach Cllr. Niamh Kennedy says it’s important that the North West counties are seen to present a united front…………

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Screenshot 2025-05-12 081950
News

242 premises without power in Moville this morning

12 May 2025
Letterkenny General Emergency Department
Top Stories, News

Average wait time of 8.1 hours in LUH emergency department

12 May 2025
police
Top Stories, News

Man sustained facial injuries overnight in serious assault in Derry

12 May 2025
lough swilling drowning victims
Audio, News, Top Stories

Community rallying around bereaved families – Cllr Murray

12 May 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Screenshot 2025-05-12 081950
News

242 premises without power in Moville this morning

12 May 2025
Letterkenny General Emergency Department
Top Stories, News

Average wait time of 8.1 hours in LUH emergency department

12 May 2025
police
Top Stories, News

Man sustained facial injuries overnight in serious assault in Derry

12 May 2025
lough swilling drowning victims
Audio, News, Top Stories

Community rallying around bereaved families – Cllr Murray

12 May 2025
knocknamona roundabout
Top Stories, News

Man hospitalised following collision on Letterkenny roundabout

12 May 2025
Irish-Water-pic2
News

Water mains and connection works to cause supply disruptions in Letterkenny and Raphoe

12 May 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube