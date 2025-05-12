North West councils exploring how to present a united front to government

Donegal County Council has begun a process of meeting with councillors in Sligo and Leitrim with a view towards working together in a bid to secure increased investment and infrastructure into the North West.

The initial meeting with Sligo took place, with a meeting between Donegal and Leitrim set to take place shortly.

The issue was also raised at an Economic Development SPC meeting last week.

Donegal County Council Cathaoirleach Cllr. Niamh Kennedy says it’s important that the North West counties are seen to present a united front…………