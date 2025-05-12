Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Community Hero

Ours to Protect

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Police looking to identify pair who failed to stop following erratic driving in Derry


District Support Team officers in Derry City & Strabane are appealing for information following a vehicle-related incident in the city last night.

At approximately 9.10 pm, officers on patrol observed a silver-coloured BMW being driven in an erratic manner in the vicinity of the Letterkenny Road.

Officers signalled for the driver to stop, but he failed to do so and continued to drive dangerously before abandoning the vehicle in the Glenowen Park area.

Damage had been caused to the front of the car, which has since been seized for further examination.

Two men were seen exiting the vehicle and making off in the direction of Creggan Road.

Enquiries are ongoing and anyone who may have witnessed the car or with any information that could assist in identifying the two men is asked to contact police on 101.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

garda kevin flatley
Audio, News, Top Stories

Taoiseach promises overhaul of speed checkpoint system following death of on duty garda

12 May 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

12 May 2025
minister browne county house lifford
Audio, News, Top Stories

Cllr McDermott hopeful ahead of meeting with Housing Minister

12 May 2025
child children kid kids
Top Stories, News

Almost €19,000 awarded to make Ramelton village play area more accessible

12 May 2025
Advertisement

Related News

garda kevin flatley
Audio, News, Top Stories

Taoiseach promises overhaul of speed checkpoint system following death of on duty garda

12 May 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

12 May 2025
minister browne county house lifford
Audio, News, Top Stories

Cllr McDermott hopeful ahead of meeting with Housing Minister

12 May 2025
child children kid kids
Top Stories, News

Almost €19,000 awarded to make Ramelton village play area more accessible

12 May 2025
texaco muff
Audio, News, Top Stories

Muff service station to be decommissioned was unable to compete with prices across the border

12 May 2025
police
Top Stories, News

Police looking to identify pair who failed to stop following erratic driving in Derry

12 May 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube