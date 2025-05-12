Police looking to identify pair who failed to stop following erratic driving in Derry



District Support Team officers in Derry City & Strabane are appealing for information following a vehicle-related incident in the city last night.

At approximately 9.10 pm, officers on patrol observed a silver-coloured BMW being driven in an erratic manner in the vicinity of the Letterkenny Road.

Officers signalled for the driver to stop, but he failed to do so and continued to drive dangerously before abandoning the vehicle in the Glenowen Park area.

Damage had been caused to the front of the car, which has since been seized for further examination.

Two men were seen exiting the vehicle and making off in the direction of Creggan Road.

Enquiries are ongoing and anyone who may have witnessed the car or with any information that could assist in identifying the two men is asked to contact police on 101.