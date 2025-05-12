Retired consultant says prolonged ED waits can lead to unavoidable deaths

Nationally, people are waiting just over seven hours to get hospital beds or be discharged from EDs, with Letterkenny University Hospital above the national average at just over eight hours.

The latest figures from the HSE show average wait times have increased by an hour compared to 2015. In Letterkenny, that increase was 3.7 hours.

Tallaght Hospital in Dublin had the longest average wait of 12-and-a-half hours, followed by Naas General Hospital at almost 11-and-a-half hours.

Dr Chris Luke, a retired consultant in emergency medicine, says the health system can’t cope with the country’s growing population, and that’s a major worry as prolonged ED waits can lead to avoidable deaths……………..