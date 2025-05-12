Taoiseach promises overhaul of speed checkpoint system following death of on duty garda

The Taoiseach’s promising an overhaul of speed checkpoints, following the death of an on-duty Garda.

Micheal Martin says more measures are needed to protect Gardai like Kevin Flatley, who was fatally struck by a motorcycle while working yesterday afternoon.

The motorcyclist, aged in his 30s, remains in serious condition in Beaumont Hospital.

Father of two Kevin Flatley – from Balbriggan in Dublin, is the 90th member of Gardai killed in the line of duty.

The Taoiseach says it’s time for the nation to reflect on road safety:

Former President of the Garda Representative Association, Donegal based Brendan O’Connor says unfortunately road fatalities seem knock on every family’s door: