The Stormont Assembly this afternoon paid tribute to 16 year old Emmanuel Familola and 18-year-old Matt Sibanda, the two teens who lost their lives in a drowning tragedy on Saturday.

During a short debate in the chamber at Stormont, Foyle MLA Ciara Ferguson called for a renewed focus on water safety, and told the people of Buncrana and Inishowen that their pain is shared by their neighbours in Derry, and further afield………..

DUP MLA Gary Middleton echoed those sentiments………..