Water mains and connection works to cause supply disruptions in Letterkenny and Raphoe

As part of the National Leakage Reduction Programme, mains repair works may cause supply disruptions to Castlebane, Letterkenny and surrounding areas.

Works are scheduled to take place from 9am until 11am this morning.

Meanwhile, new connection works may cause supply disruptions to Meadow Hill Estate, Raphoe and surrounding areas.

These works will take place from 10am until 2pm this afternoon.

It is recommended that those impacted allow 3-4 hours after the estimated restoration time for supply to fully return.