Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Community Hero

Ours to Protect

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Cllr Michael McClafferty elected as new Cathaoirleach of Glenties MD


Cllr Michael McClafferty has been elected Cathaoirleach of the Glenties Municipal District, his second time in the chair.

He was nominated by Cllr Anthony Molloy and seconded by Cllr Brian Carr.

Cllr Molloy was subsequently elected Leas Cathaoirleach.

Cllr McClafferty says following the death of his mother earlier this year, this is a bittersweet day:

Cllr Michael Cholm McGiolla Easbuig hit out at the pact under which the election was made, saying he has been a councillor for 11 years with the same right to the chair as anyone else.

He claimed the pact has decided that five Independents, himself, Cllr Michael McBride, Cllr Michael McBride, Cllr Declan Meehan, Cllr Jimmy Brogan and Cllr Frank McBrearty will never chair an MD.

He asked if that reflected the democracy that members are fond of speaking about, and urged members not to pretend that an open AGM was taking place.

Outgoing chair Cllr John Sheamais O’Fearraigh said there has been a process in place for some time, and Cllr McGiolla Easbuig and others have chosen not to participate.

Cllr McGiolla Easbuig countered that he informed the members of the pact that he and his four colleagues were grouping together under the banner of ‘progressive independents’, but they were effectively excluded from the talks and not given any SPC places, even though some of them have very relevant experience and expertise.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

LUHED
Top Stories, News

Over 200 people presented at LUH ED over past 24 hours

13 May 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

13 May 2025
IMG20250513115630
Audio, News, Top Stories

Cllr Michael McClafferty elected as new Cathaoirleach of Glenties MD

13 May 2025
The_Courthouse,_Omagh_in_County_Tyrone_-_geograph.org.uk_-_1159025
Top Stories, News

Tyrone man extradited on offences linked to New IRA before courts today

13 May 2025
Advertisement

Related News

LUHED
Top Stories, News

Over 200 people presented at LUH ED over past 24 hours

13 May 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

13 May 2025
IMG20250513115630
Audio, News, Top Stories

Cllr Michael McClafferty elected as new Cathaoirleach of Glenties MD

13 May 2025
The_Courthouse,_Omagh_in_County_Tyrone_-_geograph.org.uk_-_1159025
Top Stories, News

Tyrone man extradited on offences linked to New IRA before courts today

13 May 2025
Hospital Beds
Top Stories, News

41 patients on trolleys at LUH this morning

13 May 2025
bernard gloster
Top Stories, News

HSE Boss to retire in March

13 May 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube