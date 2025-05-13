Cllr Michael McClafferty elected as new Cathaoirleach of Glenties MD



Cllr Michael McClafferty has been elected Cathaoirleach of the Glenties Municipal District, his second time in the chair.

He was nominated by Cllr Anthony Molloy and seconded by Cllr Brian Carr.

Cllr Molloy was subsequently elected Leas Cathaoirleach.

Cllr McClafferty says following the death of his mother earlier this year, this is a bittersweet day:

Cllr Michael Cholm McGiolla Easbuig hit out at the pact under which the election was made, saying he has been a councillor for 11 years with the same right to the chair as anyone else.

He claimed the pact has decided that five Independents, himself, Cllr Michael McBride, Cllr Michael McBride, Cllr Declan Meehan, Cllr Jimmy Brogan and Cllr Frank McBrearty will never chair an MD.

He asked if that reflected the democracy that members are fond of speaking about, and urged members not to pretend that an open AGM was taking place.

Outgoing chair Cllr John Sheamais O’Fearraigh said there has been a process in place for some time, and Cllr McGiolla Easbuig and others have chosen not to participate.

Cllr McGiolla Easbuig countered that he informed the members of the pact that he and his four colleagues were grouping together under the banner of ‘progressive independents’, but they were effectively excluded from the talks and not given any SPC places, even though some of them have very relevant experience and expertise.