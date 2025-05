Gardaí say they are aware of a case of possible deception at an ATM in Moville last Thursday evening.

At 9 pm, a woman used the ATM after having been warned it was broken by two nearby men.

The woman proceeded to withdraw cash and was charged for more than what had been withdrawn.

Following this, one of the two men insisted on using the ATM after her.

Gardaí are now urging the public to be on alert and to report any similar incidents.