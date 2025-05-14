Ours To Protect – Biodiversity – 14/05/2025

The wait is OVER! Ours To Protect is BACK, and this time… the KIDS ARE IN CHARGE!

Highland Radio and Coimisiún na Meán are joining forces once again for series two of Ours To Protect! We’re diving deep into the future of our planet, and the brilliant young minds of Donegal will be leading the conversation!

Get ready to hear from experts and fantastic local children as Donna-Marie Doherty explores all things sustainable!

This month we’re getting stuck into biodiversity.

Donna-Marie was joined by Julie Corry, Donegal County Council’s Biodiversity Officer and Aengus Kennedy of Nature Northwest to talk about bees and bird’s who build their nests on the ground:

Have you got a question that’s been bugging you? Like, what’s the deal with bees? Or where on earth does our recycling go? We want to hear it! Send your questions – write them down or record a quick voice note – to donnamarie@highlandradio.com, and don’t forget to tell us your name and age!

The next programme will be looking at all things food related!

