Additional drop in event added to speed limit public consultation

An addition event has been added to Donegal County Councils non-statutory urban speed limit review.

It will take place in the Milford Public Service Centre from 4 pm to 7 pm on Thursday, the 22nd of May.

The council is interested on the public’s feedback which is the reduction of speed in several urban zones to 30 km/h.

Submissions can also be made online via the council’s consultation portal.

Consultation details:

9am Monday 12th May – 9am Monday 26th May 2025

All consultation material will be available at the consultation portal –https://consult.donegal.ie/en/consultation/urban-speed-limit-review-2025.

Feedback on the proposals can be made via the portal, by post or by email speedlimitreview@donegalcoco.ie

Drop in events will set out details of all proposed changes to current urban speed limits within the county and our team will be available to discuss issues and provide assistance to members of the public. Information leaflets will be available, and you can make submissions or observations on the day regarding the review. Drop in events will take place as follows:

Date Location Venue Time 12-May Killybegs Niall More Centre Killybegs 16:00 to 19:00 13-May Donegal Town Donegal Town Public Service Centre 16:00 to 19:00 14-May Dungloe Dungloe Public Service Centre 16:00 to 18:00 15-May Carndonagh Chamber Carndonagh Public Service Centre 16:00 to 19:00 15-May Ballyshannon Abbey Centre, Ballyshannon 16:00 to 19:00 19-May Stranorlar The Base Enterprise Centre Stranorlar 15:00 to 18:00 21-May Letterkenny Chamber Letterkenny Public Service Centre 16:00 to 19:00 22-May Milford Milford Public Service Centre 16:00 to 19:00

A further statutory consultation period for the Draft Special Speed Limit Bye-Laws will take place later in the year inviting final submissions.

For more information on the Speed Limit Review contact the Council on:

speedlimitreview@donegalcoco.ie or write to Speed Limit Survey, Road Design Office, Donegal County Council, County House, Lifford, Co. Donegal.