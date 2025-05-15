Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Arranmore Lifeboat involved in two medical missions

Arranmore lifeboat has been involved in two medical operations over the past 24 hours.

This morning, pagers went off at 5. 14 to assist with a medical evacuation from the island. The casualty was transferred to a waiting ambulance in Burtonport for assessment in Letterkenny University Hospital.

Meanwhile, at 6.30 last evening, the lifeboat crew were asked to bring the NOWDOC doctor on call to Arranmore to attend to a patient.

Release in full –

Early morning wake up call for Arranmore RNLI volunteers.
 
                                                                            Thursday 15 May 2025
 
 
 
                                                           Early morning wake up call for Arranmore RNLI volunteers.
                                                                             Thursday 15 May 2025
 
Arranmore RNLI volunteer crew got an early morning wake up call when their pagers went off at 5. 14 am this morning ,Thursday 15  to assist with a medical evacuation from the island. The casualty was delivered to the lifeboat by the island ambulance and then transferred to a waiting ambulance in Burtonport for assessment in Letterkenny University Hospital. 
The previous evening, Wednesday 14 at 6.30pm the lifeboat crew were asked to bring the NOWDOC doctor on call to Arranmore to attend to a patient.
 
RNLI relief coxswain, Tom Davis, from Clifden, Co. Galway said  ‘As an emergency service on call every day of the year we are happy to provide this service to the local community and of course the wider sea area   ’I would like to thank both ambulance services and the doctor on call for their quick response to the emergencies. Also, my thanks to the lifeboat crew who are so willing to answer the call no matter what the time, day or night.
Crew answering the call were: Relief Coxswain Tom Davis. Mechanic Philip Mc Cauley. Seamus Bonner. Finbar Gallagher. Seán Gallagher. Reamon O’Donnell. Pat Boyle. Julie Savoie. Mickey Mc Hugh. Kieran O’ Donnell
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

