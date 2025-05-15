Arranmore Lifeboat involved in two medical missions

Thursday 15 May 2025

Early morning wake up call for Arranmore RNLI volunteers.

Arranmore RNLI volunteer crew got an early morning wake up call when their pagers went off at 5. 14 am this morning ,Thursday 15 to assist with a medical evacuation from the island. The casualty was delivered to the lifeboat by the island ambulance and then transferred to a waiting ambulance in Burtonport for assessment in Letterkenny University Hospital.

The previous evening, Wednesday 14 at 6.30pm the lifeboat crew were asked to bring the NOWDOC doctor on call to Arranmore to attend to a patient.

RNLI relief coxswain, Tom Davis, from Clifden, Co. Galway said ‘As an emergency service on call every day of the year we are happy to provide this service to the local community and of course the wider sea area ’I would like to thank both ambulance services and the doctor on call for their quick response to the emergencies. Also, my thanks to the lifeboat crew who are so willing to answer the call no matter what the time, day or night.