Calls for barriers to be placed on slipways after two cars entered the water in Ramelton

Cllr Pauric McGarvey says his fears were realised when it emerged that two cars rolled into the water at the quay in Ramelton.

He says he’s thankful that on both occasions, the cars were empty, but warns that if a child is strapped in the back of a car that enters the water, it would be impossible to get them out in time.

Cllr McGarvey has again put a motion in place to request barriers on the quay as well as safety warning signage.

Cllr McGarvey says that it should not take a fatality to see action: