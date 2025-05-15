Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Cavan v Donegal match details confirmed

Photo: @officialdonegal on twitter

Croke Park have confirmed the match details for the second round of the All Ireland group stage.

Donegal’s away game to Cavan will be played on Sunday 1st June at 2pm at Kingspan Breffni Park.

On the same day at the same time Derry will host Galway at Celtic Park.

On Saturday the 31st May, Tyrone’s home game will be against Mayo in Omagh, that game will throw in at 7pm at Healy Park.

Jim McGuinness’s Donegal start the series on Saturday 24th May in Ballybofey against Tyrone while Derry are away to Armagh.

Round Fixture details below:

