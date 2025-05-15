Dangerous junction sees four collisions at family home

There are serious safety concerns regarding a home that has been the site of four collisions on the old Letterkenny road.

Cllr Gerry McMonagle told a meeting of Letterkenny-Milford Municipal District that the house located at the Corky junction sustained €30,000 worth of damage, and on at least one occasion, a car made contact with the building.

Council officials say that the necessary assessments are underway to investigate whether a crash barrier is the best course of action at the site.

Cllr McMonagle says the speed limit has been reduced there before, however, to no avail: