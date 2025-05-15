Daniel O’Donnell announces an extended break from touring

Daniel O’Donnell has announced he is taking an extended break from touring.

A spokesperson says the decision was not made lightly, with health challenges including allergies and recurrent chest infections hampering him while touring extensively.

The country music star will carry out his touring commitments until December and is reassuring fans that this is not a retirement, but a temporary break.

His only confirmed performances next year are the Opry le Daniel shows on TG4 and he will perform as he has for many years on Gertrude Byrne’s Mediterranean Cruise.