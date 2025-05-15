Driving test wait times have doubled in parts of Donegal – Deputy MacLochlainn

The plight of learner drivers in Donegal was heard by the Dáil chamber yesterday during a discussion on the lengthy wait times faced by those due to sit their driving test.

Donegal Deputy Padraig Mac Lochlainn says in the past year, the waiting list has doubled in parts of the county, with many now facing a seven month wait.

He highlighted the personal and financial burden being imposed on those as a result.

Deputy Mac Lochlainn questioned if the Road Safety Authority is up to the job in dealing with the backlog: