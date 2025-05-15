Every day the A5 is delayed is a day where lives are needlessly risked – MLA Brogan

Every day the A5 is delayed is a day where lives are needlessly risked.

That’s according to West Tyrone MLA Nicola Brogan who told the Northern Ireland Assembly that while the £1.5 billion investment will be significant for the region which has has suffered years of underinvestment, it will ultimately save lives.

She paid tribute to the families of those who have lost their lives on the road and the ongoing efforts of campaigners.

Ms Brogan says there must be an end to the delays in the works once and for all: