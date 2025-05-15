Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
GAA Preview: Ryan Ferry looks ahead to the weekend’s action

Following on from the drama of last weekend’s Ulster Final win for Donegal, it is another busy weekend of GAA action here in the county.

The Donegal Minor footballers will contest an Ulster Semi-Final on Saturday evening against Cavan in Breffni Park.

The county’s senior hurlers will finish their Christy Ring Cup campaign on Saturday afternoon as they face Meath in Trim.

Plus, there is a full round of fixtures across all divisions of the Donegal GAA All County Football Leagues.

Ryan Ferry, Sports Editor of the Donegal News, spoke to Highland Radio’s Mark Gallagher to look ahead to the weekend’s fixtures…

