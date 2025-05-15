Glenties MD briefed on the crossing needs of people who are visually impaired

Glenties Municipal District has been briefed on how to better design road crossings in line with the needs of those who are visually impaired.

Liam O’Leary, an instructor with Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind, has spent the past number of weeks in Dungloe, training guide dog Rian, who has been allocated to a local woman in the town.

He addressed the meeting at the invitation of Cllr Brian Carr.

Speaking to Highland Radio News after the meeting, Liam O’Leary told Highland Radio News more attention needs to be focused on the needs of those who are visually impaired………..