Go Fund Me set up for two Donegal men seriously injured in Australia

A fundraiser has been set up after two men from Dungloe were seriously injured on a construction site in Perth.

John Wallace and Caolan Ward are now in hospital in Austraila and are said to be recovering will but have long road ahead.

The organisers of the fundraiser say the money will be used to ease the financial burden that comes with an incident of this scale, including allowing family members to travel to Australia.

John’s brother Karl Wallace told Greg Hughes what happened on the site:

More details can be found HERE.

