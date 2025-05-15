Highland Radio remains the North West’s most listened to radio station

New listenership figures have cemented Highland Radio position as the North West’s most listened to radio station.

The latest JNLR figures show that 78% of the population choose Highland Radio on a weekly basis with 67,000 people tuning in every day, representing 58% of the adult population.

The station’s market share, a key indicator for advertisers, remains the highest in the country at 62%.

This means that when people tune in, they listen for longer.

Weekend Listenership is also on the increase with Saturday showing 66,000 and Sunday has 65,000 people listening in.

Source = JNLR/Ipsos 2025-1 (April 24 to March 25)