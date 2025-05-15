Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Inquest into Danielle’s death will allow a death certificate to be issued – Solicitor

The family of murder victim Danielle McLaughlin have welcomed confirmation of an inquest into her death.

The 28 year old from Donegal was murdered in India eight years ago.

Vikat Bagat, a 31 year old local man was found guilty of her rape and murder last February following legal proceedings that lasted almost eight years.

An inquest into her death is now going to be held in Donegal with her mother thanking the relevant authorities for their compassion and care.

Family Solicitor Des Doherty told Greg on today’s Nine til Noon Show it’s very important as it will allow for a death certificate to be issued……..

