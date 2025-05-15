Inquest into the murder of Danielle McLaughlin to be held in Donegal

An inquest into the death of Danielle McLaughlin is to be held in Donegal.

The Buncrana woman was raped murdered in Goa, India in 2017 while back packing.

Vikat Bhagat received a life sentence for her death in February following an eight-year trial that was riddled with delays and setbacks.

Danielle’s mother Andrea, says she’s grateful to have the support of the Irish authorities to carry out an inquest at home.

The family solicitor has begun the process of getting the necessary documentation in order.

The following statement was issued:

The family of Danielle Mc Laughlin welcome the convening of an Inquest by the Coroner for Donegal, Dr. Denis Mc Cauley. Danielle’s death took place in Goa, India in March 2017. Vikat Bhagat was convicted of Danielle’s murder and rape in February this year after a trial in India lasting eight years. He received a life sentence.

Danielle’s mother, Andrea, confirms that –

‘I am grateful to the Attorney General, who engaged with my solicitor as soon as an application was made that an Inquest should be convened on the grounds that it would be advisable, and in the interests of justice. I also extend my thanks to the Coroner for Donegal, for meeting with me and providing the confirmation that an Inquest would now be opened. I understand and appreciate that the circumstances of Danielle’s case, and the fact that she was killed when abroad makes her case exceptional. It is very heartening that the relevant authorities, here in Ireland, showed their compassion and care in agreeing to and supporting the requirement for an Inquest to be held in Donegal, Danielle’s home, after the horrific events that ended her beautiful life

thousands of miles away. My solicitor has begun the process of providing all the legal documentation and contacts that he holds in Danielle’s case to the Coroner so that this may

assist the Coroner as he conducts his Investigations, which will hopefully lead to a hearing in the months ahead.’