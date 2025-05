The mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council has described an arson attack at Strathfoyle Play Park in Derry as a senseless act of vandalism.

Investigations are continuing into the blaze which broke out at around 1:30pm last night, causing significant damage to the slide area of the park.

The Council says it is committed to restoring the park as quickly as possible.

Police are appealing to anyone with information to contact them.