Neurorehabilitation waiting list over four months in Donegal

The waiting list for an appointment with the neurorehabilitation community team in Donegal is over four months.

The team based in Ballybofey currently only serves Donegal.

Concern has been raised that the lack of support across the entire North West is having a negative impact on patients’ health.

In 2019, the Government committed to fully fund a community neurorehabilitation team for the North West.

Board member of Neurological Alliance of Ireland and patient advocate, Eamon McPartlin, says it’s vital that promise is fulfilled: