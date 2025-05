Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has hailed the impact of Johnny Kenny after the Sligo native scored his first goal for the club on Wednesday night.

The former Shamrock Rovers striker was on the mark in Celtic’s 5-1 win over Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership.

Rodgers says Kenny deserved his breakthrough moment…

The Hoops will be presented with the Scottish Premiership trophy following their final home game against St Mirren on Saturday.