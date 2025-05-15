Sean Quinn to take over as Highland Radio CEO

Highland Radio will have a new CEO from Monday week, May 26th.

Sean Quinn, who has been the station’s Sales and Marketing Manager since 2019, replaces Fionnuala Rabbitt, who will remain with the station as Financial Controller.

His appointment comes as new JNLR figures show Highland Radio’s position as the North West’s most listened to radio station remains secure, with a weekly listenership rate of 78% and market share of 62%.

Sean Quinn says after a difficult period at the start of the decade, Highland Radio is in a very good position, and he wants to grow the station even more………………..