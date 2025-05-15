Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Community Hero

Ours to Protect

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Sean Quinn to take over as Highland Radio CEO

 

Highland Radio will have a new CEO from Monday week, May 26th.

Sean Quinn, who has been the station’s Sales and Marketing Manager since 2019, replaces Fionnuala Rabbitt, who will remain with the station as Financial Controller.

His appointment comes as new JNLR figures show Highland Radio’s position as the North West’s most listened to radio station remains secure, with a weekly listenership rate of 78% and market share of 62%.

Sean Quinn says after a difficult period at the start of the decade, Highland Radio is in a very good position, and he wants to grow the station even more………………..

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, News, Top Stories

Sean Quinn to take over as Highland Radio CEO

15 May 2025
psni do not cross
News

Man hospitalised following arson attack in Omagh

15 May 2025
Arranmore RNLI
News, Top Stories

Arranmore Lifeboat involved in two medical missions

15 May 2025
20250515_081100
News

Mayor describes arson at Derry play park as ‘senseless act of vandalism’

15 May 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, News, Top Stories

Sean Quinn to take over as Highland Radio CEO

15 May 2025
psni do not cross
News

Man hospitalised following arson attack in Omagh

15 May 2025
Arranmore RNLI
News, Top Stories

Arranmore Lifeboat involved in two medical missions

15 May 2025
20250515_081100
News

Mayor describes arson at Derry play park as ‘senseless act of vandalism’

15 May 2025
a5gortin
Audio, News

Every day the A5 is delayed is a day where lives are needlessly risked – MLA Brogan

15 May 2025
Bundoran RNLI
Top Stories, News

Three people rescued after boat breaks down off St John’s Point

15 May 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube