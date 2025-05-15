Three people rescued after boat breaks down off St John’s Point

Three people have been rescued after their boat broke down off St John’s Point in Donegal last night.

Bundoran RNLI were tasked at 10.08pm to a vessel experiencing engine failure approximately five miles east of St John’s Point.

The lifeboat, launched swiftly into a 0.5 metre swell within 10 minutes.

Upon arrival, three people were found onboard, all of whom were wearing floatation devices and were deemed safe.

After assessing the situation and given that the boat could not make any safe onward progress, the lifeboat crew safely established a tow line and brought the vessel back to Creevy Pier.

Bundoran RNLI Helm Brian Gillespie praised the swift response of the volunteer crew.

He has advised people to always ensure their vessel is in good working order and to carry a means of calling for help when going out on the water.