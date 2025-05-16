Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Disappointment as Lisfannon misses out on Blue Flag again

There’s disappointment as Lisfannon beach outside Buncrana has missed out on a Blue Flag once again.

The beach lost its Blue Flag status in 2017 due to serious issues with sewage effluent.

Donegal has been awarded a total of 14 Blue Flags this year by An Taisce. The county now also has five Green Coast Flags, with Port Arthur awarded for the first time since 2018, due in part to improved water quality over the past few years.

Councillor Fionán Bradley has renewed calls for works to be carried out to bring waste water infrastructure up to modern standards.

He says it’s scandalous that no progress has been made to develop plans to resolve the issue:

