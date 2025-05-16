Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Community Hero

Ours to Protect

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Disqualified driver apprehended in Derry

Police in Derry are warning motorists that officers are continuing to monitor the roads to ensure that every vehicle is driven by an insured, licensed driver.

It’s after a disqualified motorist was apprehended in the Buncrana Road area just before 9pm last night.

A report will now be submitted to the PPS for driving while disqualified and using a motor vehicle without insurance.

Police are also appealing to drivers to keep roads safe and avoid the ‘fatal five’ – don’t drink or take drugs and drive; slow down; don’t be careless; always wear your seat belt and never use your mobile phone while driving.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland Radio Logo Purple
Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Nuacht and Obituaries – Friday, May 16th

16 May 2025
derrycourthouse
News

19 year old due in court after assault on police in Derry

16 May 2025
Lisfannon Beach
Audio, News

Disappointment as Lisfannon misses out on Blue Flag again

16 May 2025
police
News

Disqualified driver apprehended in Derry

16 May 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Highland Radio Logo Purple
Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Nuacht and Obituaries – Friday, May 16th

16 May 2025
derrycourthouse
News

19 year old due in court after assault on police in Derry

16 May 2025
Lisfannon Beach
Audio, News

Disappointment as Lisfannon misses out on Blue Flag again

16 May 2025
police
News

Disqualified driver apprehended in Derry

16 May 2025
Filling-kettle_Boil-Water-1024x683 (1)
News, Top Stories

Water conservation restrictions to come into force in East Donegal

16 May 2025
irish-water-workers (1)
News

Repairs to burst water mains ongoing in Castlefinn and North Inishowen

16 May 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube