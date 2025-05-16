Disqualified driver apprehended in Derry

Police in Derry are warning motorists that officers are continuing to monitor the roads to ensure that every vehicle is driven by an insured, licensed driver.

It’s after a disqualified motorist was apprehended in the Buncrana Road area just before 9pm last night.

A report will now be submitted to the PPS for driving while disqualified and using a motor vehicle without insurance.

Police are also appealing to drivers to keep roads safe and avoid the ‘fatal five’ – don’t drink or take drugs and drive; slow down; don’t be careless; always wear your seat belt and never use your mobile phone while driving.