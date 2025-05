A Buncrana Councillor says it is everyone’s responsibility to take their rubbish home.

It’s after the Market Square area of Buncrana was discovered littered with bottles, glass and other items of rubbish on Sunday morning.

Councillor Joy Beard has hit out. She says it is utterly unacceptable that the area was left in such a condition.

She says it is a kick in the teeth to the Tidy Towns group who work effortlessly year-round to keep the area clean: