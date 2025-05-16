Town Centre First Plan for Glenties progressing

The preparation of a Town Centre First Plan for Glenties is progressing.

The plan will focus on strengthening the role, image, vibrancy, vitality, and resilience of Glenties.

Donegal County Council’s Director of Community Development and Planning Services, Liam Ward says the plan will assist and support the local community in the renewal and regeneration of the town in a sustainable manner and will greatly enhance the special significance of the town and its offering in the longer term.

A public consultation will open on Thursday, May 22nd with a drop-in event at the Market Hall, Main Street, Glenties, from 3.30pm – 7.30pm.

The Council says the public’s thoughts, ideas, and aspirations for the town are essential.

The public consultation period will close on Friday, June 6th at 4pm.