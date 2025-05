The trial of Jeffrey Donaldson and his wife Eleanor Donaldson will begin later this year.

The date of the third of November was set at a brief hearing at Newry Crown Court today.

It had been due to start in March but was delayed due to Mrs Donaldson’s medical state.

The former DUP leader who’s 62, faces charges relating to historical sex offences – while Mrs Donaldson who’s 59 and of Dublinhill Road in Dromore faces charges of aiding and abetting – all of which they both deny.