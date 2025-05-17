Crime scene declared by Gardaí investigating disappearance and homicide of Kerry farmer

A crime scene has been declared by Gardaí investigating the disappearance and homicide of Michael Gaine.
The Garda Technical Bureau and the Office of the State Pathologist have been requested to attend the scene at Carrig East, Kenmare.
