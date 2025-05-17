Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Crime scene declared by Gardaí investigating disappearance and homicide of Kerry farmer

A crime scene has been declared by Gardaí investigating the disappearance and homicide of Michael Gaine.

The Garda Technical Bureau and the Office of the State Pathologist have been requested to attend the scene at Carrig East, Kenmare.

 

Top Stories

michael gaine
News

Crime scene declared by Gardaí investigating disappearance and homicide of Kerry farmer

17 May 2025
Emmanuel
News, Top Stories

Funeral takes place of Buncrana drowning victim Emmanuel Familola

17 May 2025
Candle
News, Top Stories

Man (60s) dies in single-vehicle collision in Galway

17 May 2025
Echo Echo
Audio, News, Top Stories

Funding cut to Echo Echo in Derry must be reversed – MLA

17 May 2025
