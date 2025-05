Donegal ended their Christy Ring Cup campaign with an impressive 0-28 to 3-14 win over Meath in Trim this afternoon.

Having led 0-18 to 1-09 at the break, Mickey McCann’s side continued to knock over scores in the second period and ran out worthy winners.

It is just Donegal’s second ever win at this level, having beaten Tyrone earlier in the season.

After the game, McCann joined Ciaran Cannon on Highland Saturday Sport to reflect on the experience of moving up to play Christy Ring Cup hurling…