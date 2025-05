Fanad United are back in the FAI Senior Cup for the first time in 13 years as they get set to face Leicester Celtic in Rathfarnham tomorrow afternoon.

It will be the Triagh-A-Loch outfit’s first game in the competition since playing Monaghan United in 2012.

Fanad manager Arthur Lynch spoke to Highland’s Mark Gallagher to look ahead to the game and says it will be a great experience for his players…