Tributes have been paid to the Fire Service after a fire at Killahoey beach in Dunfanaghy was brought under control this afternoon.

Fire brigade units from Falcarragh and Letterkenny were helped by local farmers.

Thanking them today, Glenties MD Cathaoirleach said had this happened at night, it could have led to loss of life and property, adding that the fire service inn Donegal is stretched to the limit.