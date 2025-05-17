Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Funding cut to Echo Echo in Derry must be reversed – MLA

The Assembly has been told the future of the Echo Echo Theatre Company is in doubt following the withdrawal of funding.

The company, which is based on the city’s walls, has not received anything from the Arts Council’s latest Annual Funding Programme.

Calling for funding to be restored, Foyle MLA Sinead McLaughlin urged Minister Gordon Lyons to review the decision and restore the funding, stressing the importance of culture and arts to Derry and the North West.

Ms McLaughlin said it’s particularly concerning following the closure of the Waterside Theatre last year…………….

Emmanuel
News, Top Stories

Funeral takes place of Buncrana drowning victim Emmanuel Familola

17 May 2025
Candle
News, Top Stories

Man (60s) dies in single-vehicle collision in Galway

17 May 2025
Echo Echo
Audio, News, Top Stories

Funding cut to Echo Echo in Derry must be reversed – MLA

17 May 2025
Garda Exterior
Audio, News, Top Stories

Further calls for Gardai to be stationed full-time in rural parts of Donegal

17 May 2025
Advertisement

