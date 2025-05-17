Funding cut to Echo Echo in Derry must be reversed – MLA

The Assembly has been told the future of the Echo Echo Theatre Company is in doubt following the withdrawal of funding.

The company, which is based on the city’s walls, has not received anything from the Arts Council’s latest Annual Funding Programme.

Calling for funding to be restored, Foyle MLA Sinead McLaughlin urged Minister Gordon Lyons to review the decision and restore the funding, stressing the importance of culture and arts to Derry and the North West.

Ms McLaughlin said it’s particularly concerning following the closure of the Waterside Theatre last year…………….