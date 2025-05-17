Further calls for Gardai to be stationed full-time in rural parts of Donegal

There are further calls for Gardai to be stationed full-time in rural villages in Donegal.

Councillor Pauric McGarvey says an increase in thefts and anti-social behaviour in rural parts of the county warrants additional resources being deployed.

With a new policing model set to be rolled out in Donegal over the coming months, he says serious consideration should be given to keeping rural Garda stations open.

Councillor McGarvey says no town can be neglected and residents must be protected at all times: