Kildrum Tigers are Voodoo Cup Champions after a 4-0 win over Erne Wanderers at Ballyare this afternoon.

An early goal from Michael Lynch gave the St. Johnston side the upper hand and Lynch added a second on the hour-mark to give them some breathing space.

Further strikes from Joshua Martin and Jonny Robb put the icing on the cake for Kildrum.

The Brian McCormick Cup Final will take place tomorrow in Ballyare at 1pm as Castlefin Celtic will look to upset the odds against Letterkenny Rovers.