The 10th edition of the Strabane/Lifford Half Marathon is taking place tomorrow morning (Sunday).

Over 1500 people are set to take to the streets to complete the 13.1 mile race, with national marathon champion Anne Marie McGlynn the big name that will lead the pack.

Jacqueline Whoriskey is the Festival and Events Manager of the Derry and Strabane District Council – she spoke to Highland’s Mark Gallagher a bit earlier and was delighted at the amount of participants that have signed up…