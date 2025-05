A 7 year old boy has died after getting into difficulty at Lissadell beach in County Sligo yesterday afternoon.

He was airlifted to Sligo University Hospital by Coast Guard helicopter ‘Rescue 118’ but died shortly afterwards.

The tragic incident comes just one week after two teenagers died after getting into trouble in the water in County Donegal.

Water Safety organisations are today renewing their appeals for caution around open water, while the current warm spell continues.