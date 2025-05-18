Dean McCarry & Keith Cowan react to Letterkenny Rovers Brian McCormick Sports Cup win

Letterkenny Rovers completed their season with the third trophy of the year after a 2-1 extra time win over Castlefin Celtic in Diamond Park in Ballyare.

First half goals from BJ Banda and Jude Patton saw the sides level at the break.

Neither side managed to score a winner in the 45 minutes so extra time was required where Nathan Plumb headed in the winner.

Letterkenny Rovers captain for the day Dean McCarry told Chris Ashmore he is over the moon to win the Brian McCormick Sports Cup…

Chris also spoke with Keith Cowan who may have signed off his career with a treble…