Donegal Gardaí detect several dangerous driving incidents

Gardaí in Donegal have detected a number of dangerous driving incidents that occurred over the weekend.

Letterkenny Roads Policing Unit detected a vehicle travelling at 130km/h in a speed zone of 60km/h in the early hours of yesterday morning.

The driver failed to stop when signalled to do so and instead continued on at excessive speed.

Gardaí stopped the vehicle a short time later and they arrested the driver on suspicion of drink driving.

They also discovered that the driver was not insured.

This driver has been charged to appear in court.

Gardaí from Ballybofey Garda Station seized 3 vehicles at lunchtime yesterday in the Cloghan area from uninsured drivers.

One of the drivers in question was arrested after failing to stop when signalled to do so.

They were charged to appear in court.

A number of other road traffic offences were also detected.