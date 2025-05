Erin Friel ran the anchor leg as she helped Ireland Under 20’s qualify for the European Championships in the 4 x 400 metre relay.

The Championships will take place in Finland later in the year.

Elsewhere today Arlene Crossan set a new Finn Valley AC record in the 400 metre hurdles.

Crossan’s time of 59.3 seconds is her new personal best and beats her previous Finn Valley AC record.

Athletics correspondent Patsy McGonagle has the wrap of the weekends action…