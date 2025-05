Fanad United exited the FAI Senior Cup on Sunday afternoon after they were beaten 2-1 by Leicester Celtic.

Kevin Maguire put the hosts ahead after 30 minutes before he doubled their lead 29 minutes later.

Paddy Carr pulled one back for Fanad on 80 minutes but they couldn’t get back on level terms as they bowed out of the cup.

Paddy Friel has the full time report…