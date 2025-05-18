Letterkenny Rovers complete treble after extra time win over Castlefin Celtic in Brian McCormick Cup final

Letterkenny Rovers completed the treble on Sunday afternoon thanks to a 2-1 extra time win over Castlefin Celtic in the Brian McCormick Cup final.

BJ Banda had Rovers ahead in the first half before Jude Patton levelled for Castlefin.

In the second half Joel Gorman had his penalty saved by Kevin McColgan in the Castlefin net.

With no winner in 90 minutes, the sides went to extra time with Nathan Plumb heading in the winner in the closing minutes of the game to win it for Rovers.

Chris Ashmore has the full time report…