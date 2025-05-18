Lough Swilly RNLI assist yacht that got into difficulty off Malin Head

The Lough Swilly RNLI crew came to the aid of a yacht that got into difficulty on Friday evening.

The crew was notified by Malin Head Coast Guard at 9.45pm to go 1.5 nautical miles North West off Fand Head to make their way to the stricken vehicle.

They arrived in good time and found that the yacht’s propellers were fouled by fishing pots and the decision was made to cut the vessel free and tow her to safety in Buncrana.

The all-weather lifeboat crew then proceeded to Buncrana Pier to refuel and make ready for service.