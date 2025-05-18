Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Nathan Plumb on Letterkenny Rovers Brian McCormick Cup final victory

Nathan Plumb was the hero for Letterkenny Rovers as they completed the treble on Sunday afternoon in the Brian McCormick Cup final.

Rovers led the game after 28 minutes when BJ Banda fired them ahead but that lead only lasted 10 minutes with Castlefin Celtic’s Jude Patton bringing them level.

Neither side managed a winner until the second half of extra time when Nathan Plumb headed in the winner to seal his sides third trophy of the year.

After the game the match winner Nathan Plumb spoke to Chris Ashmore…

michael gaine
News

Man arrested on suspicion of murder of Kerry farmer Michael Gaine

18 May 2025
michael gaine
News, Audio

DNA analysis continuing to be carried out on farmyard of missing Michael Gaine

18 May 2025
skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News

Two people seriously injured after car collided with pedestrians in Down

18 May 2025
0_GettyImages-1172260558
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal has third highest number of people claiming Jobseeker’s Allowance for over a year

18 May 2025
Advertisement

