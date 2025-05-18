Nathan Plumb on Letterkenny Rovers Brian McCormick Cup final victory

Nathan Plumb was the hero for Letterkenny Rovers as they completed the treble on Sunday afternoon in the Brian McCormick Cup final.

Rovers led the game after 28 minutes when BJ Banda fired them ahead but that lead only lasted 10 minutes with Castlefin Celtic’s Jude Patton bringing them level.

Neither side managed a winner until the second half of extra time when Nathan Plumb headed in the winner to seal his sides third trophy of the year.

After the game the match winner Nathan Plumb spoke to Chris Ashmore…